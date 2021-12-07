Private sector to boost Iran-Syria trade relations: minister

Rostam Ghasemi Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran on Tuesday during which he underscored the important role of the private sectors of Iran and Syria in boosting bilateral trade and economic relations.

During the meeting, Ghasemi pointed to the friendly and amicable relations between Iran and Syria and stated that the two countries have established very good cooperation in various fields but the two countries must take giant strides in order to boom and trade cooperation as Iran and Syria have high potentials and capacities in this respect.

The Iranian roads minister pointed to the key and constructive role of the private sector and said that the private sectors of the two countries can boost trade relations between Iran and Syria optimally.

Syrian foreign minister, for his part, thanked Iran's help to the Syrian government and people in the fight against terrorism and stated that those countries that stood firmly by the Syrian people will also stand by Syria in its rebuilding.

Faisal Mekdad went on to say that several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed between the two countries which have to be implemented as soon as possible, adding that Syria will welcome the conclusion of strategic and comprehensive contracts with Iran in order to expand relations in all fields.

Pointing to the sanctions imposed by Americans against the two countries, Mekdad said, "Such cases will not undermine the will of the two countries to continue cooperation."

He also stressed that the level of the economic relations between the two countries should enhance to the level of the political relations.

In the end, he emphasized the need for holding Iran-Syria Economic Cooperation Commission.

