  1. Politics
Apr 29, 2025, 4:23 PM

Iraq offers medical aid for the injured in Iran's port blast

Iraq offers medical aid for the injured in Iran's port blast

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA)–Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, has said that his country is ready to provide any medical assistance to treat the injured in Iran's port blast.

The Iraqi prime minister expressed his deep condolences on behalf of the Iraqi government and people for the loss of a number of Iranian citizens in the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.

During the phone call, he expressed Iraq's solidarity with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic explosion in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.

Al-Sudani further emphasized Iraq's full readiness to provide any possible emergency medical assistance to treat the injured in the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.

He also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

On April 26, 2025, an explosion and fire occurred at the Port of Shahid Rajaee near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, killing at least 46 people and injuring over 1,200 others, according to state media reports.

MA/6451097

News ID 231225
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News