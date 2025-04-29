Iraq offers medical aid for the injured in Iran's port blast

The Iraqi prime minister expressed his deep condolences on behalf of the Iraqi government and people for the loss of a number of Iranian citizens in the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.

During the phone call, he expressed Iraq's solidarity with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic explosion in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.

Al-Sudani further emphasized Iraq's full readiness to provide any possible emergency medical assistance to treat the injured in the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.

He also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

On April 26, 2025, an explosion and fire occurred at the Port of Shahid Rajaee near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, killing at least 46 people and injuring over 1,200 others, according to state media reports.

