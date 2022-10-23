US must leave the region: Velayati

Velayati and Adil Abdul-Mahdi met and discussed several regional and international issues on Sunday morning.

Congratulating the great nation of Iraq on the recent successful election, Velayati wished success for the Iraqi government and nation, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by the Iraqi people.

Elsewhere, Velayati called for the withdrawal of the Americans from the region and stated that they are trying to create division among the Islamic Ummah.

Saying that Iraq is now in its strongest status, he called on the member countries of the Resistance to be more united.

Abdul-Mahdi, for his part, said, "The enemies did their best to disrupt the unity between us by creating a conspiracy," describing martyrdom and assassination of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, as the highest level of their anymosity.

"Despite these enmities, today we see that the Arrogance system is getting weaker and weaker and it is collapsing," he stressed.

Turning to the Ukrainian issue, the former Iraqi PM said, "What is going on in Ukraine is the result of paradoxes and NATO wants to devour the world and we see that Europe is also in a huge crisis and the western countries are getting weaker and weaker in both their internal and external issues and this is while the Islamic world and the Eastern world is uniting despite all the efforts and animosity by ill-wishers."

Saying that Iran has achieved great growth and is completing the elements of economic, political, cultural and structural power, Abdul-Mahdi emphasized, "Iran's new relations with Russia, China and other countries indicate a new world system and today Iran has become the first power in the region and enemies tried to isolate Iran, but Iran is at the top of the region."

He also praised the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran in establishing stability and security in the region.

MP/5615023