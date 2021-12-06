Amir-Abdollahian holds talks with Syrian FM in Tehran

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has traveled to Tehran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Iranian Ambassador to Damascus Mehdi Sobhani accompanied Mekdad to the airport in Damascus on Sunday evening.

Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar al-Jaafari is also accompanying al-Maqdad on the trip.

The top Syrian diplomat was welcomed by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday and they held talks with each other.

He is also scheduled to meet with other high-ranking Iranian officials.

This is Mekdad's first visit to Tehran after the new Iranian government took office in early August while Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has visited Damascus twice after taking office.

