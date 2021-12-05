  1. Sports
Iran’s powerlifter breaks world record at 2021 Tbilisi

TEHRAN, Dec. 5 (MNA) – Iranian powerlifter Aliakbar Gharibshi seized a gold medal at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships on Sunday after breaking the world record in the men’s up to 107kg category.

Aliakbar Gharibshi lifted 251kg in the men’s up to 107kg category and won the gold. He also enhanced the world record by four kilograms, Tehran Times reported.

Mongolian powerlifter Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar came in second place with 244kg.

Gharibshi’s countryman Saman Razi also won a bronze medal by lifting 235kg.

As the competitions continued this afternoon, the Iranian athletes won two other medals. 

Ahmad Aminzadeh of Iran claimed Iran’s third gold after lifting 255kg in the men’s over 107kg and finished in the first place.

Meanwhile, Mehdi Sayadi took the silver with a lift of 247kg.

Iran’s Hamed Solhipour had previously won a gold medal in the 97kg and Amir Jafari (65kg) and Rouhollah Rostami (80kg) claimed two silver medals.

The Georgia tournament is one of the compulsory tournaments to qualify for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, France.

