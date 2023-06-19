Iran's Davoudi bags 3 gold medals in 2023 IWF Grand Prix I

In his first snatch attempt, Davoudi lifted 195 kg. He then failed to lift 203, but on his third attempt, he succeeded to lift 203 kg and won the gold medal at the 2023 IWF Grand Prix.

In clean and jerk, Davoudi lifted 238 kg in his first attempt. Then he failed to lift 251 kg and 252 kg on the second and third attempts. However, he grabbed the gold medal by lifting 238 kg on his first attempt.

He also claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 441kg.

The 2023 IWF Grand Prix I held in Havana, Cuba on June 8-18, 2023, was a qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

AMK/IRIB3886982