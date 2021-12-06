Iran becomes champion of para-track and field in Asian games

The Iranian national para-athletics team won the title of the Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games on Monday after bagging 18 gold medals, 14 silver medals, and 10 bronze medals.

The 2021 Asian Youth Para Games, also known as the 4th Asian Youth Para Games was the 4th edition of a multi-sport event for Asian athletes with different abilities in both men and women's divisions. The event was held in Manama, Bahrain.

Iran landed in second place at the end of the last three editions of the competitions held in Japan, Malaysia, and the UAE.

