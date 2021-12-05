Iran crowned at para weightlifting world c'ships in Georgia

The national Iranian para weightlifting team had participated in the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia with 13 athletes in the men's section.

The Iranian team finished work at the championships with 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals to come in the first place.

Hamed Solhipour, Aliakbar Gharibshi, and Ahmad Aminzadeh were the three athletes that bagged the three gold medals for Iran while Mehdi Sayadi, Amir Jafari and Rouhollah Rostami claimed 3 silver medals.

Saman Razi also won Iran's only bronze medal after lifting 235kg.

As many as 438 athletes from 69 countries participated in the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships, which ended on Sunday afternoon with Iran's victory.

The Georgia tournament is one of the compulsory tournaments to qualify for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, France.

KI