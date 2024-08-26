US plotting color Rev. in Georgia: Russian intel service

According to SVR, the White House is "extremely dissatisfied with the landscape in Georgia" ahead of the October 26 parliamentary election in the country. "The Americans are preparing a color revolution in Georgia," the SVR pointed out. "At the 'Tbilisi maidan' they plan to make public 'evidence of falsifications' in voting, announce non-recognition of the election results and demand a change of power. Law enforcement agencies will be provoked to suppress the protests by force," the intelligence agency said, TASS reported.

At the same time, the Americans are working out options for a "ruthless" political and economic response to the "excessive" use of force by the authorities against "peaceful citizens."

The SVR press bureau emphasized that in preparation for the color revolution, "Georgian pro-Western non-governmental organizations are recruiting a large number of people to closely monitor the voting process." "They are tasked with identifying and recording 'imminent facts' of the authorities' use of administrative resources even if they do not exist. Washington is providing additional funding for local opposition youth associations, which are expected to become the 'locomotive' of post-election protests," the SVR added.

The intelligence agency also pointed out that "the Georgian opposition forces controlled by Washington remain fragmented despite American efforts, and the coalitions they create remain very fragile." "Against this background, the ruling Georgian Dream party could win the support of the public. As a result, the US fears that the politicians will have their hands untied to continue their sovereign course, refusing to fulfill the West's demands which run in direct opposition to Georgia's national interests," the press bureau said.

According to the intelligence agency, "the White House considers such a scenario unacceptable."

"The Americans intend to turn up the heat on the Georgian authorities on a large scale in the remaining weeks before the elections in order to weaken the electoral position of Georgian Dream as much as possible. They plan to use a 'tried-and-tested tool': personal sanctions against the top leaders of the party, their family members, as well as the party's sponsors," the SVR said.

MNA/PR