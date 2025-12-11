  1. Politics
Dec 11, 2025, 8:13 PM

Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan to attend Peace and Trust summit

Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan to attend Peace and Trust summit

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to participate and deliver a speech at the international Peace and Trust summit.

President Pezeshkian arrived in Ashgabat on Thursday evening, where he was welcomed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan in charge of economic and financial issues.

During this trip, in addition to attending and speaking at the international Peace and Trust summit, President Pezeshkian will also hold bilateral meetings with the president of Turkmenistan and with several leaders of other countries participating in the summit.

Prior to this visit, Pezeshkian visited Kazakhstan and met with the country’s leaders.

MNA/IRNA

News ID 239738

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News