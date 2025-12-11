Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan to attend Peace and Trust summit

President Pezeshkian arrived in Ashgabat on Thursday evening, where he was welcomed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan in charge of economic and financial issues.

During this trip, in addition to attending and speaking at the international Peace and Trust summit, President Pezeshkian will also hold bilateral meetings with the president of Turkmenistan and with several leaders of other countries participating in the summit.

Prior to this visit, Pezeshkian visited Kazakhstan and met with the country’s leaders.

MNA/IRNA