Iran becomes vice-champion of world par-taekwondo c'ships

The ninth edition of the World Parakwando Championships, hosted by Istanbul, Turkey, started yesterday (Saturday, December 11th) with the participation of 264 para athletes from 41 countries and ended today (Sunday).

The national Iranian men's parakwando team, which participated in the competitions with 4 representatives, won 2 gold medals by Mehdi Pourrehnama and Hamed Haghshenas, climbing one step higher as compared to the previous round.

Moreover, Mehdi Pourrehnama was also selected as the most technical player at the end of the event.

Furthermore, female para taekwondo practitioner Mahtab Nabavi from Iran seized a gold medal in the 2021 World Para-Taekwondo Championships Saturday night.

