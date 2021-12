Amir Jafari Arangeh, Para powerlifter from Iran finished in second place after lifting 192kg weight.

An Algerian athlete Hocine Bettir won the gold medal when he managed to lift the 194kg.

The bronze medal went to Thomas Kure of Nigeria who lifted a weight of 190kg.

The 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships was held in Tbilisi, Georgia from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5.

The medal winners in the Tbilisi competitions will book their place in the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, France.

