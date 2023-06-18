  1. Sports
Jun 18, 2023, 9:26 PM

Iranian powerlifter snaches silver in world c'ships

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Mehdi Mafi Gholami from Iran gained a silver medal on the last date of the world competitions on Sunday.

On the final day of the 2023 World Powerlifting Championship in Malta, Mehdi Mafi Gholami, the only Iran's representative competed against his competitors in the 120+ kg category.

Mafi Gholami won a silver medal in the squat technique by recording 387.5 kg, while he also set a new record in the age category of masters 1 (40-49).

The only Iranian representative registered 205 kg in the bench press and 330 kg in the deadlift to end his work with a total record of 922.5 kg in the 10th place seed. 

In this category, athletes from USA, Georgia and Turkey stood in the first to third places, respectively.

Kamal Iranidoost

