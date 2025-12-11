Pezeshkian leaves Kazakhstan for Turkmenistan

President Pezeshkian, who traveled to Kazakhstan on Wednesday for an official visit, left Astana for Ashgabat on Thursday.

In Kazakhstan, he met with the Kazakh president, attend a joint gathering of businesses from both countries, attended a high-level meeting between the two delegations, participated in the signing ceremony of cooperation documents and a joint press conference, and visited Kazakhstan’s University of Medical Sciences.

In Ashgabat, the president will also attend the international conference on “Peace and Trust” and hold meetings with the leaders of Turkmenistan and other participating countries in the summit.

