On the first day of the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships 2022 in Sun City, South Africa, Mehrdad Zafari won a bronze medal for Iran after landing in third place in 59 kg weight.

Zafari finished with a total of 532.5 kg.

Athletes from France and Japan collected the gold and silver medals, respectively.

He became the first Iranian adult who, after 25 years of establishing this field of sport in Iran, was able to stand on the podium and win a medal for Iran.

KI/5507787