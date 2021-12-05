Massive explosions heard at US military base in eastern Syria

Local Syrian media reported several massive explosions inside the US military base in the Al-Tanf area in southeastern Syria.

Syrian state television reported that the base was located near the border with Iraq.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on its website that the base had been attacked.

The reported explosions come a day after it was reported on Saturday that a base belonging to the US occupying troops at the Koniko oil field in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, was targeted by three rockets.

Local sources on the outskirts of Syria's al-Hasakah province also reported big explosions a few days ago at an illegal US base in the village of Kharab al-Jir, five kilometers from the border town of Al-Yaroubia. The blasts were reportedly caused by four rockets fired from a UAV.

MNA/FNA14000914000393