US base in eastern Syria targeted with missiles

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – News sources reported that an American base in the east of Deir ez-Zor was targeted with several missiles on Monday night.

News sources reported two explosions in Deir Ezzor province in eastern Syria.

Al-Arabiya news channel, quoting its sources, on its Twitter page reported that an American base in Deir ez-Zor was targeted on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Tehran-based Al-Alam Network also reported that two explosions took place in the Al-Omar oil field in the east of Deir Ez-Zor, and a huge fire broke out after that.

Local  sources also reported that helicopters belonging to the US-led international coalition are currently flying near Al-Tanf area in the border triangle of Syria, Jordan and Iraq.

No further details about the possible casualties as a result of these explosions have not come out yet.

