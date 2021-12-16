Drone attacks on US base in eastern Syria reported

Two drones have targeted the Al-Tanf, also known as the Al-Tanf garrison, which is a United States military base eastern Syria located 24 km west of the al-Tanf border crossing in the Syrian Desert.

The commander of US CENTCOM in the West Asian region has confirmed the report in an announcement on Thursday.

The CENTCOM claimed that the US military has shot down a drone that entered al-Tanf airbase in Syria on Tuesday night.

The second drone also left the Al-Tanf area, and it is not clear whether the two drones were carrying explosives, he added.

There were no reports of casualties or damage to the base after the attack, he further claimed.

The Al-Tanf area, where the US base is located, is a key and very important geostrategic area located in the Syria-Iraq-Jordan border triangle.

The base was built illegally by the US occupying troops and has a 50-kilometer no-fly zone.

