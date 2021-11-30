Tehran seeking joint investment with Damascus: industry min.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin arrived in Damascus on Monday to meet with Syrian officials.

Following his meeting with the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, Fatemi Amin hailed that Iran and Syria have much in common in various aspects.

"We must try to make the level of trade exchanges and cooperation even more desirable", he added.

Saying that the economies of the two countries are complementary of each other, he added, "We agreed to expand cooperation on a variety of issues in the field of food and agriculture."

"We are looking for joint investments between Iran and Syria in order to export products from Syria to other countries", he said.

This will also lead to the development of economic relations between the two countries, the Iranian minister stressed.

