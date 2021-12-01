  1. Economy
Iran, Syria sign 4 cooperation documents: official

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – During the visit of the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin to Syria, four cooperation documents were signed between the two countries, said an official at the ministry.

The Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin in his visit to Syria met and held talks on the industrial cooperations between the two countries with the Syrian minister of economy and foreign trades, said the Deputy of the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Peyman-Pak on Wednesday.

He added that four cooperation documents were signed during the trade committee and industrial committee sessions between the two countries. 

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official pointed out that the Iranian minister on his visit to Syria visited several places including Iran House of Innovation and Technology and Iran's trade center in Damascus, as well as the Syrian-Iranian Automobile Manufacturing Company (SIAMCO) and Kaveh Glass manufactory in Adra Industrial City.

The Iranian minister also attended Iran's second specialized exhibition in Syria, he noted. 

