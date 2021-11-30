Iran 2nd exclusive exhibition opened in Syria

Many businesspersons who attended the exhibition site praised the high capabilities and potentials of the Islamic Republic of Iran in economic fields and considered it as a big and giant step towards promoting trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The exhibition is underway over an area as large as 4,000 square meters at the Damascus International Fair. As many as 164 prestigious Iranian companies have showcased their latest products and achievements in various fields.

While expressing his interest in the reactivation of Syria’s economic and industrial capacities, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin said at the inauguration of the fair that Iran is ready to invest in Syria as a joint venture in order to supply its domestic demands and export of products to the regional countries.

Chairman of Iran and Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce was the next speaker who described organizing this exhibition in the tough economic situation of Syria ‘important’ and emphasized that this exhibition will play a key and constructive role in improving the economic situation in Syria and countering the US sanctions imposed against his country.

In addition, the exhibition will strengthen economic relations between the two countries of Iran and Syria more than ever, he added.

