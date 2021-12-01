US convoy targeted, 2 trucks caught fire in NE Syria

An explosion took place on Wednesday in the Al-Malikiyah area in Al-Hasakah Governorate, the official Syrian news agency (SANA) reported.

According to the report, two trucks belonging to the US Army caught fire following the explosion.

Meanwhile, some sources stated that a logistics convoy belonging to the US Army was targeted in northeastern Syria.

No details have been released about the possible casualties or property damage caused by the attack, and no group has claimed responsibility for it.

