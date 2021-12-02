Iran presents 2 drafts to P4+1 on sanctions, commitments

A new round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 group (Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China) to remove the US illegal and oppressive sanctions against the Iranian people started in Vienna on Monday, December 29th.

Following the recent consultations in Vienna, the Iranian delegation handed over two documents to the other side last night, the head of the Iranian negotiating team deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani said on Thursday, adding that the first document presents the viewpoints of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the issue of removal of sanctions, while the second document concerns the nuclear issues and the JCPOA commitments.

The news on Thursday comes after on Wednesday, December 1, the Iranian diplomatic delegation held intensive consultations with the other parties in Vienna for the third consecutive day. The Iranian experts attended a meeting of the working group on nuclear issues on Wednesday morning after attending the meeting of the working group on sanctions removal on Tuesday.

The top Iranian negotiator Bagheri Kani also met yesterday with Enrique Mora, the EU's deputy foreign policy chief. He also met with the heads of the three European delegations present at the talks to discuss a roadmap for the talks and the results achieved in recent days.

Reuters has just reported that a European diplomat confirmed that Iran has submitted two drafts to other parties to the nuclear agreement in Vienna.

It has also been reported that the Iranian negotiator will hold a meeting with the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Vienna later today.

