Dec 2, 2021, 9:34 AM

"Good deal within reach if the West shows good will": Iran FM

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Iran is serious in the Vienna talks, adding that a good deal can be reached immediately if the West shows goodwill.

"ViennaTalks proceeding with seriousness and sanctions removal as fundamental priority," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian posted on his Twitter account 3 days after the new talks between Iran and the remaining JCPOA participants known as the P4+1 in Vienna on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomats also referred to the expert-level talks within the framework of working groups between Iran and the P4+1 saying that "Expert talks are continuing too. In daily contact with top negotiator @Bagheri_Kani."

Amir-Abdollahian further noted that "Good deal within reach if the West shows goodwill. We seek rational, sober & result-oriented dialogue."

Iranian new government Ebrahim Raeisi has sent a new negotiating team to the talks headed by deputy Foreign Minister Bagheri Kani, who said after the Monday talks that the previous rounds of talks were just a draft rather than an agreement that are subject to negotiations.

