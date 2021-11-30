"Six Vienna talks draft that are subject to negotiation"

Speaking to reporters after yesterday's Vienna talks, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, who heads the Iranian negotiating team made the remarks in response to a question whether the talks are in continuation of the previous rounds of talks or not when he replied that the previous rounds of talks only a draft.

He added that "the drafts are subject to negotiation. Therefore nothing is agreed on unless everything has been agreed upon."

"Accordingly, all the discussions that were concluded in the previous six rounds are subject to negotiations and this was agreed by all parties in today’s meeting as well.”

In response to another question about what guarantees Iran seeks from the European and American sides, the negotiator said that is what will be discussed in Tuesday's working group on the removal of sanctions.

The situation of oppressive and illegal sanctions will be on the agenda of today's working group on the removal of sanctions, Bagheri noted.

"As the Iranian negotiation team enjoys a serious will and practical readiness to reach an agreement, we are optimistic about the future", he also said while noting that "because we do not trust the other side, we are not too optimistic."

