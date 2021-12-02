  1. Politics
Iran reacts to Israeli calls for cessation of Vienna talks

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Kahtibzadeh has reacted to the call for the cessation of Vienna talks between Iran and P4+1 by the prime minister of the Israeli regime on Thursday.

"As #ViennaTalks advances, Israeli regime shows its true color again, calling for immediate halt of negotiations," Saeed Kahtibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said in a tweet in response to the call for an immediate halt to the Vienna talks by the prime minister of the Israeli regime earlier today. 

 "Not surprising. Dialogue is always despised by the regime whose genesis is based on war, tension & terror," Khatibzadeh added.

The spokesman further said that "Delegates in Vienna won't take instruction from Beit Aghion (Israeli regime's office)."

