Iran top negotiator meets Austrian FM

The Iranian top negotiator who traveled to the Austrian capital of Vienna to attend the 7th round of JCPOA talks on removing the imposed sanctions on Iran held a meeting with the country's Foreign Minister on Wednesday to discuss bilateral issues, international relations, as well as the Vienna talks.

"Good discussion of FM Linhart with Ali Bagheri Kani on - bilateral relations and the current nuclear talks in #Vienna. Austria will continue to do its utmost to support parties in reaching an agreement on a return to full implementation of the #JCPOA," the Austrian Foreign Ministry posted on its Twitter account after the meeting.

Bagheri Kani's meeting with the Austrian foreign minister came two days after Iran and the P4+1 (the remaining parties to the JCPOA) held the first round of the new talks in the Austrian capital known as the Vienna talks to discuss the removal of the US sanctions against the Iranian nation.

At the end of the Monday talks, the top Iranian negotiator said that the parties had agreed that the removal of the sanctions should be the focus of future talks.

MP/IRN84561913