US Blinken discusses JCPOA with E3 FMs

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his French, British and German counterparts in Riga, the capital of Latvia to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, and Iran's nuclear program.

According to the Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Blinken and his counterparts discussed concerns about the difficulty of JCPOA revival as the seventh round of Vienna talks starts.

The second day of the seventh round of JCPOA talks was held in Vienna on Tuesday.

A European diplomat told Reuters that 70-80% of a draft agreement was completed in June.

The diplomat also claimed that some of the most difficult issues were among the 20-30% that remain unresolved, including what to do about advanced centrifuges that Iran is using to enrich uranium in defiance of the original agreement.

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said that everything negotiated during six rounds of talks between April and June was open for discussion.

“What was discussed at the six previous rounds of talks in Vienna resulted in a draft and not an agreement. And a draft is subject to negotiations,” Bagheri Kani told reporters.

“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. So all the issues concluded in the previous rounds of talks can be negotiated and it was agreed by all parties to the deal", he added.

