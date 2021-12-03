  1. Politics
Dec 3, 2021, 10:43 AM

JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held today

JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held today

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – An informed source said that the meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission will be held in Austrian capital Vienna on Friday afternoon.

According to this report, JCPOA Joint Commission meeting will be held on Friday at the request of three European countries including UK, Germany and France Coburg Hotel in Vienna.

An informed source said that the European side wants to return to their capitals at this stage for further consultations.

After four days of talks at expert and political level in Vienna, the political deputy foreign ministers of Iran and P4+1 will conclude this round of talks on Friday as well as how these talks would continue.

MA/5366349

News Code 181343
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181343/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News