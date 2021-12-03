JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held today

According to this report, JCPOA Joint Commission meeting will be held on Friday at the request of three European countries including UK, Germany and France Coburg Hotel in Vienna.

An informed source said that the European side wants to return to their capitals at this stage for further consultations.

After four days of talks at expert and political level in Vienna, the political deputy foreign ministers of Iran and P4+1 will conclude this round of talks on Friday as well as how these talks would continue.

