Iran's Bagheri Kani holds meeting with EU's Mora in Vienna

Ali Bagheri, Deputy Foreign Affairs and head of the Iranian negotiating team, held a meeting with Enrique Mora, EU coordinator, on Tuesday afternoon in the Coburg Hotel in Vienna.

According to the IRIB correspondent in Vienna, the meeting is said to be aimed at coordinating arrangements for further talks in the coming days.

The meeting between the EU and the Iranian diplomat comes a day after Iran and the P4+1 (the remaining parties to the JCPOA) held the first round of the new talks in the Austrian capital known as the Vienna talks to discuss the removal of the US sanctions against the Iranian nation.

At the end of the Monday talks, the top Iranian negotiator said that the parties had agreed that the removal of the sanctions should be the focus of future talks.

Ali Bagheri Kani also said last night that the working group on the removal of sanctions would start holding meetings as of today.

KI/IRIB