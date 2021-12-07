Seoul welcomes diplomatic efforts to sustain Vienna talks

“Spoke to Robert Malley @USEnvoyIran about the negotiation in Vienna to revive #JCPOA. Diplomatic efforts are arduous but rewarding in the end. We are firmly behind the participants’ efforts to sustain the Vienna talk", South Korea's vice minister of foreign affairs, Choi Jong-Kun tweeted referring to his visit with Robert Malley the US Special Envoy for Iran.

A new round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 group (Germany, France, Britain, Russia, and China) to remove the US illegal and oppressive sanctions against the Iranian people started in Vienna last Monday.

Following the recent consultations in Vienna, the Iranian delegation handed over two documents to the other side. The first document presents the viewpoints of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the issue of removal of sanctions, while the second document concerns the nuclear issues and the JCPOA commitments.

The Iranian delegation is very serious in the negotiations, and the submission of documents shows Iran's seriousness to reach an agreement, and now other parties must show their determination, the Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has repeatedly asserted.

