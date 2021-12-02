Iranian, Austrian deputy FMs stress expansion of trade ties

Mehdi Safari, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, who is accompanying the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna, held a meeting with Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs in Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria on Thursday.

Explaining his bilateral meetings in Vienna, Safari stressed the need for agreements to expand economic and trade relations between the two countries of Iran and Austria, noting Iran's seriousness in the Vienna talks to reach a conclusion.

The Austrian diplomat, for his part, reviewed the agreements reached between the two countries in the field of economic cooperation and said, "Through joint actions, good agreements have been reached between the two countries in the field of economic cooperation."

The Iranian diplomat further held a meeting with a high-ranking official with the Austrian Ministry of Agriculture and Tourism to discuss ways to develop agricultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Safari also held meetings with the high-ranking Austrian economic officials yesterday in Vienna in continuation of his economic diplomacy.

