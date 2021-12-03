Iranian, Japanese FMs discuss JCPOA, bilateral ties

Emphasizing that Tehran has gone to Vienna with a serious determination and a clear and rational agenda, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that he is not optimistic about determination and goodwill of US and E3 countries.

Regarding the nuclear talks in Vienna, Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran welcomes serious negotiations and a good agreement and that other parties should show goodwill.

"US officials want to negotiate and return to JCPOA on the one hand and they are imposing new sanctions on Iranian individuals and institutions on the other hand at the same time," Iran’s foreign minister criticized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s top diplomat pointed to the alarming humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for sending humanitarian aid to this country.

In this critical condition, all countries must rush help suffering Afghan people and Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to facilitate humanitarian aids to this country via air or land.

Iranian foreign minister also congratulated Hayashi on his appointment and conveyed the warmest greetings of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to the high-ranking Japanese officials.

He thanked the country for its humanitarian assistance in the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19.

Turning to the presence of four million Afghan refugees in Iran, Amir-Abdollahian said that fortunately 2.5 million Afghan refugees have so far been vaccinated and Iran is ready to send Japanese humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

He also reviewed the various aspects of bilateral relations and announced the readiness of Islamic Republic to expand relations in the fields of economy, trade, humanitarian, environment and health and emphasized that Iran can increase and boom its cooperation with Japan in all fields.

Japanese foreign minister, for his part, emphasized the importance of formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan and respect to the rights of women and ethnic minorities as well as complete annihilation of terrorism in this country.

Turning to JCPOA talks in Vienna, Hayashi said that Japan welcomes restart of Vienna talks between Iran and P4+1, and called for flexibility of JCPOA parties in reaching a good deal.

