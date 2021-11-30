US confirms its readiness to lift all sanctions: Ulyanov

"The #US confirms its readiness to lift all #sanctions inconsistent with the #JCPOA in exchange for return of #Iran to full compliance with JCPOA," Russia’s Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks said in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, a day after the opening session of the Vienna talks in Vienna on Monday.

However, the Russian representative pointed out, "But in multilateral diplomacy, the devil is in the details."

He also noted, "The concrete list of sanctions to be lifted is subject to negotiations."

Meanwhile, Ulyanov has said in response to a question by a journalist on Twitter about the time when the JCPOA working groups will start holding meetings to discuss the removal of the sanctions on Iran, he said, "The first meetings will be held today and tomorrow."

Iran and the P4+1 (the remaining parties to the JCPOA) held the first round of the talks in the Austrian capital known as the Vienna talks to discuss the removal of the US sanctions against the Iranian nation.

At the end of the Monday talks, the top Iranian negotiator said that the parties had agreed that the removal of the sanctions should be the focus of future talks.

Ali Bagheri Kani also said last night that the working groups on the removal of sanctions would start holding meetings as of today.

