Iran top nuclear negotiator Bagheri meets EU's Mora

After expert-level meetings of Working Groups, it was scheduled that a joint commission meeting would be set up and a decision be adopted with regards to either continue or end this round of negotiations.

Then, after presenting Iran's proposals within the framework of two documents on the removal of sanctions and nuclear activities, it is agreed that two working groups of nuclear and removal of sanctions would be held.

According to the informed sources, there is a deep gap between three European countries including UK, France and Germany and this issue has been protested by China and Russia.

Iran and P4+1 (remaining parties to JCPOA) held the first round of talks under the new administration in Iran in Austrian capital Vienna to discuss the removal of US sanctions imposed against Iranian nation on Monday.

MA/5366271