Germany reacts to Iran's proposals on nuclear program

German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday that "We reviewed the proposals" claiming that Iran's drafts were in violation of "all compromises found previously in months of hard negotiations."

According to Reuters, the spokeswoman added that the proposals were "not a basis for a successful end to talks."

"We expect that the Iranian delegation, after consultations in Tehran, will return to Vienna with realistic proposals," the spokeswoman said.

The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna handed over two documents on the removal of sanctions and on nuclear issues to the other negotiating parties on December 2.

Iran’s chief negotiator deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani said in a recent interview that the two drafts Tehran presented to the P4+1 “cannot be rejected,” urging for the immediate removal of all the United States' sanctions.

"What we have presented is the malfunctions and the blunders which were in the text of the [JCPOA] draft and we presented some modifications," Bagheri Kani said in an interview with Al-Jazeera.

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, on Saturday defended Iran's "reasonable and justified" demands to obtain guarantees that the US would not withdraw from the JCPOA again.

