EU parties want to wrap up new Vienna talks quickly: source

A source told the Iranian Tasnim News Agency that European parties in Vienna talks have called for an immediate end to the newly started round of Vienna talks.

Another source close to the Iranian negotiating team told Tasnim that "the Iranian team prefers to continue the talks as long as they are necessary."

The Iranian media also said that the most important obstacle to maximum mutual understanding at yesterday's meeting was the insistence of the European parties on the need for an item-by-item consultation with the United States.

The Iranian delegation stressed at yesterday's meeting that European countries must maintain their independence and at the same time bear in mind that the United States is not in the negotiating room after its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

MP/TSNM2618034