Iran says indirect talks with US on agenda

Fatemeh Mohajerani, the government’s spokesperson, announced on Platform X that Iran has sent its response to the US letter.

"Iran’s response to the letter has been prepared and delivered. Accordingly, the path of indirect negotiations with the United States has been placed on the agenda. The diplomatic process continues."

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Islamic Republic has sent its response to the letter of the US President Donald Trump via Oman.

Araghchi stated that the response includes a detailed letter outlining Iran’s stance on the current situation and directly addressing the points raised in Trump’s message.

He reaffirmed Iran’s firm policy of refusing direct negotiations under maximum pressure and military threats, emphasizing that while direct talks are off the table, indirect negotiations—similar to those conducted under previous administrations—can continue.

MP/