Russia considers Iran’s demands in Vienna talks ‘logical’

Stating that the Iranian delegation in Vienna talks is determined for the removal of all sanctions imposed against Iran since the start of the policy of maximum pressure by former US President Donald Trump and also some sanctions related to former President Barack Obama, Mikhail Ulyanov said that Russia terms Iran’s demands in Vienna talks ‘logical’.

Iranians, whose main demand in Vienna talks is the removal of US sanctions, agreed that talks will be based on the initial parameters of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The most important point of the negotiations on the first day is that it was decided to resume negotiations from the moment of suspension on June 20, he said.

Russia’s envoy did not rule out the possibility of another meeting on the JCPOA at the end of this week in Vienna.

He pointed out that Iran is still not ready for direct talks with the United States within the framework of JCPOA, adding that the process of reviving JCPOA will not be easy and there are still differences between Iran and Western countries.

The new round of JCPOA Joint Commission meeting focused on the removal of oppressive US sanctions against Iranian people resumed on Monday at the Coburg Hotel in Vienna after a nearly five-month hiatus.

The meeting was held at the level of deputy ministers and political directors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran and P4 + 1 Group, chaired by Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General for European External Action Service and Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri who heads Iranian delegation in Vienna talks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday that Iran was serious about the upcoming nuclear talks and wants "a good and verifiable agreement".

