Removal of sanctions being pursued in right direction

Both neutralization and removal of sanctions are being pursued, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian tweeted.

Negotiations on the removal of sanctions will be pursued in the right direction, the Iranian top diplomat said.

He also stressed that reaching a good, strong, and lasting agreement is Iran's red line.

Abdollahian's remarks come as the EU's coordinator for the Vienna talks arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for talks over how to proceed with the Vienna negotiations after a two-month break raised alarm bells about the possible failure of the Vienna talks.

RHM/FNA14010221000388