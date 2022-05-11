  1. Politics
May 11, 2022, 2:20 PM

FM Amir Abdollahian:

Removal of sanctions being pursued in right direction

Removal of sanctions being pursued in right direction

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Simeltiniously with the presence of the EU's coordinator for the Vienna talks in Iran, the Iranian Foreign Minister underscored that negotiations on the removal of sanctions is being pursued in the right direction.

Both neutralization and removal of sanctions are being pursued, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian tweeted.

Negotiations on the removal of sanctions will be pursued in the right direction, the Iranian top diplomat said.

He also stressed that reaching a good, strong, and lasting agreement is Iran's red line.

Abdollahian's remarks come as the EU's coordinator for the Vienna talks arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for talks over how to proceed with the Vienna negotiations after a two-month break raised alarm bells about the possible failure of the Vienna talks.

RHM/FNA14010221000388

News Code 186673
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186673/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News