Iran FM extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to Muslim nations

In a message on Sunday, Araghchi offered his sincerest congratulations to the people of Iran, as well as other Muslim governments and nations, on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr.

The top Iranian diplomat said that this year in Iran, the holy month of Ramadan – the spring of the Quran – coincided with Nowruz and the spring of nature.

He also prayed for the innocent men, women, and children in Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen who endured aggressive attacks and crimes committed by the Israeli regime and the United States throughout Ramadan.

Araghchi also prayed to the Almighty Allah for greater unity and solidarity among Muslim nations.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. It's the festival of breaking the fast and conveys the noble message of tolerance and unity.

