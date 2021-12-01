Israeli regime trumpeting lies to poison Vienna talks

"Israeli regime whose existence relies on tension is at it again, trumpeting lies to poison Vienna talks," Saeed Kahtibzadeh, the Iranian Foreign Ministry, wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The Iranian spokesman further said in his tweet that, "All parties in the room now face a test of their independence & political will to carry out the job— irrespective of the fake news designed to destroy prospects for success."

The tweet comes at a time when the Iranian negotiating team held new talks on the removal of the US sanctions against the Iranian nation in Vienna, Austria on Monday.

Following the Monday talks, which are new after the change in the government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi, the working group on the removal of sanctions held a meeting on Tuesday.

The Israeli regime along with the US administration have forced the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to issue politically motivated anti-Iran statements.

KI