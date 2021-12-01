Bagheri Kani consults with Mora in Vienna

In continuation of intensive diplomatic consultations by the Iranian negotiating team in the Austrian capital, the top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with Enrique Mora, the EU representative at the Vienna talks.

Apart from that meeting, Bagheri Kani also held a meeting with the Austrian Foreign Minister Michael on issues of mutual interest on Wednesday.

Bagheri Kani is also scheduled to meet the representatives of the three European countries that are parties to the JCPOA.

Iran and the P4+1 (the remaining parties to the JCPOA) held the first round of the talks under the new administration in Iran in the Austrian capital known as the Vienna talks to discuss the removal of the US sanctions against the Iranian nation on Monday.

MP/IRN84562090