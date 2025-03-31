Iranian Armed Forces vow ‘harsh response’ to any threat

In a statement on the 46th anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Republic, the Armed Forces said on Sunday that Iran has always defended its principles and nation vigorously and has been a herald of regional and international peace and security.

It warned all enemies, who might have miscalculated, that any threats, aggression, warmongering, and invasion of Iran’s territory will be met with a severe and strong response with an aggressive approach.

Iran has always pursued defense and support for the oppressed people in the world, particularly the oppressed people of Palestine, as its “unchangeable and absolute” strategy, the statement read, PressTV reported.

It said the Islamic Republic has reached a level of dynamic and sustainable defensive military deterrence and would never hesitate to pursue its sacred ideals and goals in the face of any excessive demands, threats, or nonsense remarks by the hegemonic system.

Since the very first years of its establishment, Iran faced the most complicated hostilities and plots, as well as the most malicious schemes of global arrogance led by the United States, the statement noted.

It emphasized that the Islamic Republic has turned into a resilient and strong system in terms of national power and sovereignty, as well as a powerful and leading force in the global and international arena.

More than 98.2 percent of eligible Iranians voted 'yes' in the landmark 1979 referendum, approving the establishment of an Islamic Republic.

The Islamic Republic was established in Iran in line with the popular motto of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that called for “Independence, Freedom and the Islamic Republic” for the country.

Since then, the nation has annually celebrated Farvardin 12 on the Iranian calendar as the Islamic Republic Day.

MP/