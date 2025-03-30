Ansarullah leader reaffirms support for Palestinian nation

In a speech marking the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi extended congratulations to the Yemeni people and the Islamic community, particularly the resilient people of Palestine.

Addressing the nation, al-Houthi expressed gratitude to Yemeni fighters on the frontlines, as well as the armed forces, security personnel, and official institutions for their dedication and sacrifices.

He also paid tribute to the families of martyrs, the injured, and prisoners, highlighting their steadfastness and courage.

Addressing the Palestinian people, especially those in the Gaza Strip, al-Houthi praised their resilience in the face of Israeli atrocities.

He lauded the people of Gaza for their achievement of fasting during Ramadan and resisting occupation, describing their perseverance as a source of pride.

Al-Houthi called on Muslims worldwide to remember the plight of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, who continue to endure hunger, genocide, destruction, and displacement.

He condemned repeated assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and criticized efforts by the US and Israel to undermine the Palestinian cause, urging Muslims to take responsibility in countering these conspiracies.

Reaffirming Yemen's commitment to supporting Palestine, al-Houthi stated that US aggression against Yemen would not weaken the country's military capabilities or its resolve to back Gaza.

Yemen's faith and struggle are rooted in its Islamic identity and Quranic insight, he said, vowing that the nation would remain steadfast in its principles.

