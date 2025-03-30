Iran advances to AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2025 final

Ali Naderi’s side, seeking a record-extending fourth title, will meet Oman in the final and have also booked their ticket to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025.

With a place in the final at stake, both teams adopted a cautious approach in the opening minutes, with Saudi Arabia focusing on being organised defensively to close the space down on Iran.

There were half-chances with Iran’s Ali Nazem having a shot blocked by Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Alajmi while at the other end, custodian Seyedmahdi Mirjalili stopped an effort from Khalid Mudhaya.

The deadlock was broken in the seventh minute when Iran substitute keeper Seyemohammad Dastan showed his accuracy from distance, rifling a volley into the top corner beyond Alajmi’s outstretched hands.

Sensing their moment, Iran doubled their advantage two minutes later as they opened up Saudi Arabia’s defence for the first time in the game, allowing Nazem the chance to smash an overhead strike home.

Saudi Arabia showed more attacking intent in the second period with an Eslam Hussei effort that bounced just over the bar while Majed Shamhani forced Mirjalili into a low save to his left, but their inability to put away their chances were punished by Iran late in the period.

Movahed Mohammadpour found Ali Mishekari in the space in the 22nd minute and the Iranian forward accepted the invitation to power in an overhead strike to score his ninth goal of the campaign.

Iran kept up their intensity in the third period as they added further goals through Mohammad Masoumizadeh (27th), Dastan (31st) and Mirshekari (36th) to seal their passage to the final.

Despite the defeat, Saudi Arabia will keep their eye on the ball for the third place playoff on Sunday which offers a spot in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup to the winners.

MP/TT