Resumption of Vienna talks quite successful: Ulyanov

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov made remarks about the ongoing Vienna Talks on his Twitter account.

“The resumption of the #ViennaTalks is quite successful. At the very beginning of the seventh round #, JCPOA participants decided to continue without delay the drafting process in two working groups- on sanctions lifting and nuclear issues. This work starts immediately", Mikhail Ulyanov, Russian representative at the Vienna talks said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The talks between Tehran and the remaining participants to the Iranian nuclear deal known as the JCPOA with the aim of the removal of the illegitimate sanctions against Tehran started in Vienna's Coburg Hotel on Monday.

The Iranian negotiating team is led by Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy foreign minister for political affairs.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry at the end of the Monday talks, the need to remove all inhumane and oppressive US sanctions against the Iranian people and the removal of sanctions is a top priority in the talks.

