US must remove all sanctions imposed on Iran: AEOI chief

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Mohammad Eslami said that the United States must remove all its cruel and oppressive sanctions imposed against the Iranian people.

Turning to the Vienna talks, which was resumed on Monday, he said that these talks are about the return of the United States to JCPOA and it must remove all sanctions imposed against the Iranian people in a ‘practical and verifiable’ manner.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami pointed to the results behind the recent visit of the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to Iran, saying, “Our meeting with IAEA chief was about pertinent issues with IAEA and it was quite routine.”

