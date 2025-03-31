Iran president felicitates Muslim nations on Eid al-Fitr

In a message on Sunday, Pezeshkian said Eid al-Fitr is the manifestation of unity and consolidation of religious and social bonds among Muslims.

It is also the time for the fruition of their sincere prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, he added.

The Iranian president expressed hope that the world would witness further solidarity among Muslim nations, the establishment of peace and stability among Muslim countries, and enhanced relations in all areas with the blessings and auspiciousness of Eid al-Fitr.

Millions of people in more than a dozen Muslim countries are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan after the new moon of the lunar calendar month of Shawwal was sighted the previous night.

Muslims in Iran will mark the Eid with nationwide mass prayers on Monday.

