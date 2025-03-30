Door to indirect talks with US remains open

During a cabinet session on Sunday, Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the massive and enthusiastic participation of the Iranian people in the International Quds Day rallies. He congratulated the Iranian people and Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and expressed hope that the month of Ramadan would bring greater unity, patience, and kindness within Iranian society.

Pezeshkian emphasized that the spiritual and moral lessons of Ramadan should lead to improved individual and social behavior. He underscored the need for strengthening solidarity and cohesion among the people, encouraging patience, forgiveness, and compassion in society.

On Iran’s response to Trump’s letter

Regarding the letter sent by US President Donald Trump, Pezeshkian confirmed that Iran’s official response was delivered through Oman to the American side. He clarified that while Iran has explicitly rejected the possibility of direct negotiations with the United States, the option of indirect talks remains on the table.

"As we have stated before, Iran has never closed the channels of indirect communication. In its response, Iran reaffirmed that it does not avoid negotiations, but rather, it has just been the United States' repeated violations of agreements and commitments that have created obstacles in this path."

He stressed that if the US seeks to restore negotiations, it must first rebuild trust by rectifying past breaches, adding that it is the Americans' approach that determines the continuation of the negotiation path.

On Israeli atrocities in the region

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian strongly condemned the Israeli regime's actions, labeling their continued bombing of civilians, even after ceasefire announcements, as inhumane and unacceptable.

The massacres committed by the Zionist regime must be stopped immediately. It is absolutely unacceptable that despite international calls for a ceasefire, they continue to rain bombs on innocent civilians under the pretext of security concerns, he said. "No honorable human being can remain silent in the face of such atrocities."

He called for greater unity among Muslim nations, emphasizing that solidarity and cooperation among Islamic countries are essential to counteract such brutalities.

He concluded his remarks by praying for an end to violence and oppression and expressing hope that Muslim nations will stand together against the ongoing injustices in the region.

